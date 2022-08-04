West Indies A vs Bangladesh A Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Unofficial Test series, First Match Live Coverage on Live TV

Bangladesh A will lock horns against West Indies A for an unofficial two-match Test series. Both the matches will be played at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in St Lucia. The teams will clash in the first encounter that will be underway from Thursday, August 4.

The West Indies side has named a strong unit for the series including seasoned campaigners like Keacy Carty, Jeremy Solozano, and Justin Greaves. The squad also features youngsters who have been making their name in the Caribbean domestic circuit. Keep an eye on all-rounder Colin Archibald who has been in fine fettle in the recent matches. Wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva has been given the responsibility of leading the side.

The Bangladesh A squad has announced Anamul Haque as the skipper for the series. He will be leading a star-studded line-up that includes the likes of Zakir Hasan, Naeem Hasan, and Mrittunjoy Chowdhury. The players will be hoping to bring their A-game, as the series might be crucial in securing a call-up to the national team.

With some incredible talent taking the field, expect an enthralling series when the two sides clash against each other.

Ahead of today’s Unofficial Test between West Indies A and Bangladesh A; here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Unofficial Test match between West Indies A and Bangladesh A be played?

The Unofficial Test match between West Indies A and Bangladesh A will begin on Thursday, August 4.

Where will the Unofficial Test match between West Indies A and Bangladesh A be played?

The match between West Indies A and Bangladesh A will be played at the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in St Lucia.

What time will the Unofficial Test match between West Indies A and Bangladesh A begin?

The match between West Indies A and Bangladesh A will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast West Indies A and Bangladesh A Test match?

The West Indies A vs Bangladesh A Test match will not be televised in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the West Indies A and Bangladesh A match?

The West Indies A vs Bangladesh A match is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

West Indies A and Bangladesh A Possible Starting XI:

West Indies A Predicted Starting Line-up: Joshua Da Silva (c & wk), Tevin Imlach, Alick Athanaze, Keacy Carty, Jeremy Solozano, Justin Greaves, Jeremiah Louis, Colin Archibald, Marquino Mindley, Anderson Phillip, Bryan Charles

Bangladesh A Predicted Starting Line-up: Zakir Hasan, Zaker Ali Anik, Anamul Haque (c), Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shadman Islam, Saif Hassan, Fazle Mahmud, Naeem Hasan, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Khaled Ahmed, Tanvir Islam

