West Indies' Deandra Dottin Announces Shocking Retirement from International Cricket

West Indies veteran Deandra Dottin has announced her immediate retirement from international cricket via Twitter, citing reservations with the team environment as the reason behind her snap decision.

Dottin made the announcement on Monday after her match in Birmingham, where she is currently on Commonwealth Games 2022 duties for Barbados.

“Thanks to all for the love and support within my past 14 years of playing cricket for West Indies! I look forward to playing domestic cricket around the world", Dottin said in her Tweet.

Dottin has shared the image of the retirement letter on Twitter. Addressing to Cricket West Indies. In the statement, she cited organizational issues and “team environment" as the reasons for her immediate retirement.

“There have been many obstacles during my cricket career that I have had to overcome. The current climate and team environment has been non-conducive to my ability to thrive and reignite my passion," Dottin wrote in her statement.

“I am appreciative of the opportunities afforded to me and I have ruminated on my decision over a period of time. Playing for the West Indies and representing the region has been an honor. During my 14 years of playing, I have trained at my best and grown as a player physically, mentally, and emotionally. It is the combination of this growth that has assisted me in reflecting on what is truly important to me" she added.

“With much sadness but without regret, I realize that I am no longer able to adhere to team culture and team environment as it has undermined my ability to perform excellently." she concluded.

However, the West Indian stalwart has confirmed that she is retiring only from International Cricket and will continue “playing domestic cricket across the world."

No other player has donned the West Indies colors in women’s cricket more than the seasoned all-rounder, since making her debut in 2008. The 31-year-old is calling it quits after amassing 6,424 runs and scalping 134 wickets for West Indies from 269 appearances across the two white-ball formats.

The most memorable exhibition of Dottin’s outstanding batting prowess came in the ICC 2010 T20 World Cup when she hammered an unbeaten 112 off 45 deliveries against South Africa in St Kitts. She completed her century in just 38 balls and became the scorer of the fastest century in women’s T20I cricket, a record that still stands tall.

