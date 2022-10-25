West Indies Head Coach Phil Simmons Steps Down After 'Shocking' T20 World Cup Exit

West Indies head Phil Simmons has resigned from his position after team’s first-round exit at the 2022 T20 World Cup. However, he will stay on till the next assignment which is the two-match Test series against Australia. Earlier the two-time T20 World Cup champions were knocked out by Ireland who beat them by nine wickets at Hobart.

Batting first, the Men in Maroon managed to post 5-146 in Hobart which was chased down easily by the Irish team with nine wickets to spare. Earlier they had also lost to Scotland which meant that their campaign was over within a week.

“I acknowledge that it’s not just the team that is hurting but the proud nations we represent as well," Simmons said in a statement. “It’s disappointing and heart wrenching but we just didn’t turn up. We weren’t good enough and we now have to watch a tournament play-out without our involvement. “It’s unfathomable and for that I deeply apologise to our fans and followers."

The Head coach also said that this was not a ‘knee-jerk reaction’ and he was contemplating such a move for sometime.

“From a personal perspective this is not a knee jerk reaction, but a move I have been considering for some time and now is the time to make public that I will step down as West Indies head coach at the end of the Test series against Australia," Simmons said.

“It is earlier than hoped for, but I will now focus my energies in Australia on continuing to build on the excellent progress the Test team has made."

Cricket West Indies president Ricky Skerritt on Saturday vowed there would be “a thorough post-mortem" of the team’s “deeply disappointing" Twenty20 World Cup exit. “I am deeply disappointed with the performance results of our team in Australia and I appreciate the sense of utter frustration that is being experienced by many," he said.

Skerritt took special aim at the West Indies batsmen.

“The ongoing inability of our batsmen to prevail over opposing slow bowling continued to be an obvious weakness in Australia," he said.

“Ultimately, shot selections seem to be deeply embedded in the T20 batting culture of our senior team."

In their opener against Scotland the West Indies were bowled out for 118 chasing 161 to win and while they recovered to beat Zimbabwe, defending a modest 153-7, Ireland easily overhauled their 146-5 on Friday.

