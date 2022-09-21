West Indies Legends vs New Zealand Legends, RSWS 2022 Live Streaming: How to Watch on TV And Online

Two in-form sides will clash in match number nine of the ongoing Road Safety World Series 2022. The West Indies Legends will take the field against the New Zealand legends on Wednesday, September 21, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Dehradun.

The Brian Lara-led squad enters the contest off the back of an 8-wicket hammering of the England legends in their last match. Outstanding bowling performances from veterans Krishmar Santokie and Sulieman Benn have helped the Carribeans to defend even mediocre totals. The world will be desperate to see a master class from Lara, displaying his supreme cover drives and pulls.

As for the Kiwis, they had to taste defeat in their ever first match of the Road Safety Series against Sri Lanka Legends. They instantly bounced back in the second fixture against Bangladesh legends by registering an emphatic win. Their most anticipated match versus hosts India was called off owing to a damp outfield in Indore. The Ross Taylor-led side will now be desperate to string some wins together and climb up the points table.

Ahead of the T20 match between West Indies Legends and New Zealand Legends, here is all you need to know:

When will the T20 match between West Indies Legends and New Zealand Legends be played?

The T20 match between West Indies Legends and New Zealand Legends will be played on September 21, Wednesday.

Where will the T20 match between West Indies Legends and New Zealand Legends be played?

The T20 match between West Indies Legends and New Zealand Legends will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Dehradun.

What time will the T20 match between West Indies Legends and New Zealand Legends begin?

The T20 match between West Indies Legends and New Zealand Legends will begin at 7:30 pm IST, on September 21.

Which TV channels will broadcast the T20 match between West Indies Legends and New Zealand Legends?

The T20 match between West Indies Legends and New Zealand Legends will be telecast on the Colors Cineplex, Colors Cineplex HD, and Sports18 Khel channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the T20 match between West Indies Legends and New Zealand Legends?

The T20 match between West Indies Legends and New Zealand Legends will be streamed live on the Voot app and website.

WI-L vs NZ-L Possible XIs

WI-L Predicted Line-up: Kirk Edwards, Sulieman Benn, Danza Hyatt, Devendra Bishoo, Brian Lara (C), William Perkins (wk), Narsingh Deonarine, Dwayne Smith, Krishmar Santokie, Dave Mohammed, and Daren Powell

NZ-L Predicted Line-up: Dean Brownlie, Aaron Redmond, Anton Devcich, Ross Taylor (C), Neil Broom, Jacob Oram, Craig McMillan, Gareth Hopkins (wk), Bruce Martin, Shane Bond, Hamish Bennett

