West Indies Name 15-Man Squad for T20 World Cup: Evin Lewis Recalled; Andre Russell, Sunil Narine Dropped

West Indies have named their 15-man squad for the T20 World Cup 2022 which will begin on October 13. The team looks similar to the one which faced India in the five match T20I series in home with Evin Lewis being recalled to the squad. Moreover, two big names-Andre Russell and Sunil Narine have been left out. Nicholas Pooran has been named the skipper with Rovman Powell as his deputy.

Furthermore two uncapped players have also been picked with right-arm leg-spinner allrounder Yannic Cariah and left-arm batting allrounder Raymon Reifer making the cut.

West Indies are the only team to have won the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup twice, in Sri Lanka in 2012 and in India in 2016. They will open their campaign on October 17 when they take on Scotland in first of three Group B fixtures played at the Bellerive Oval, in Hobart, Tasmania to qualify for the Super 12 phase of the tournament.

West Indies will face Zimbabwe on October 19 and then Ireland on October 21 with the top two teams from Group B joining the Super 12s, along with the top two teams from Group A which features Sri Lanka, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands and Namibia. The top two teams from each Super12 group will advance to the semi-finals on November 9 and 10.

Squad:

Nicholas Pooran (captain), Rovman Powell, Yannic Cariah, Johnson Charles, Sheldon Cottrell, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Kyle Mayers, Obed McCoy, Raymon Reifer, Odean Smith

“We have selected a mixture of youth and experience to represent the West Indies," said lead selector Desmond Haynes.

“In the selection process, we have been cognizant of the ongoing Caribbean Premier League and we have been looking at the players who have been playing very well."

Twice champions will play Australia in a two-match series in the run-up to the World Cup before taking on Scotland in their opener on Oct. 17.

