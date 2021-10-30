West Indies Tour to Sri Lanka to Launch 2023 ICC World Test Championship Cycle

Starting the 2023 ICC World Test Championship Cycle, Sri Lanka will host the West Indies for a two-match test series during November-December, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) said on Friday.

The West Indies team will arrive in the island nation on November 10 and the series will be held at the Galle International Cricket Stadium, under a bio-bubble environment, it said.

The two matches will mark the commencement of Sri Lanka’s and the West Indies’ journey in the run-up to the ICC World Test Championship. The series will kick off with a warm-up game from November 14 to 17 and the first match will be played from November 21 to 25. The second test will be held from November 29 to December 2.

The two countries have so far played 20 tests, of which Sri Lanka has won nine and West Indies four while the rest of the matches have been drawn.

