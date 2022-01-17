West Indies U-19 vs Scotland U-19 Live Cricket Score Under-19 World Cup: Live Updates From St Kitts

>West Indies U-19 vs Scotland U-19 Live Cricket Score Under-19 World Cup: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of West Indies vs Scotland U19 World Cup Group D match. The two teams will lock horns at Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts and the match will start at 06:30 PM IST.

An ever-present at this tournament, hosts West Indies will be looking to follow in the footsteps of the 2016 side that went all the way and won the title.

To do so, they will have to overcome the odds. Not since Australia in the very first tournament back in 1998 has a host nation won the tournament, although Sri Lanka and Australia have both made it to the final on home soil.

The 2016 crop that won the title were captained by Shimron Hetmyer, with another future international, Alzarri Joseph, leading the bowling attack.

If recent matches against South Africa are anything to go by, the bowling may be the West Indies’ strength once again with quick bowler Johann Layne one to watch out for.

Middle-order batter Ackeem Auguste captains the side which kicks off against Australia in Guyana before heading to St Kitts and Nevis for the remaining two group games.

Scotland initially missed out on qualification after losing to Ireland in the final of the Qualifier, but were handed a reprieve when New Zealand withdrew from the competition.

The Scots are yet to make it past the first round, and face a battle to do so for the first time in 2022 with the strength of the group.

Gordon Drummond is the coach of the side, which will be captained by 18-year-old left-arm spinner Charlie Peet.

The Scots will not lack for experience, with Peet one of five players who were also part of the squad two years ago.

