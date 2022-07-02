After dominating the Test series 2-0, the West Indies will now lock horns against Bangladesh in the shortest format of the game. The three-match T20I series will begin on Saturday, July 2 at the Windsor Park Stadium in Roseau, Dominica.

Bangladesh hasn’t been at their best since arriving in the Caribbean islands. They struggled with the bat in the Test series and could not find a solution to their continuous batting collapses. The shorter format may close the gap between them and the Caribbean side, but they still need to fix their drawbacks and find the best XI to face a dynamic Windies side. All-rounder Shakib Al Hassan and Lipton Das would be the players to watch out for in the first T20I.

Advertisement

Rishabh Pant Blitz Rallies Nation as Legends Hail Fearless Young Sensation

West Indies have a fantastic reputation in T20 cricket under skipper Nicholas Pooran. They have some big hitters in their arsenal like Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, and Brandon King. Keemo Paul and Alzarri Joseph will lead the Windies bowling attack.

The format always produces high-octane action and it will be interesting to see who comes out on top in the shortest format of the game.

Ahead of the match between West Indies vs Bangladesh; here is everything you need to know:

WI vs BAN Telecast

The match between West Indies and Bangladesh will not be telecast in India.

WI vs BAN Live Streaming

The match between West Indies and Bangladesh will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

WI vs BAN Match Details

Advertisement

The WI vs BAN match will be played at Windsor Park Stadium, Dominica on Saturday, July 2 at 11:00 pm IST.

WI vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Shakib Al Hasan

Vice-Captain: Brandon King

Suggested Playing XI for WI vs BAN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Nicholas Pooran, Nurul Hasan

Batsmen: Brandon King, Afif Hossain, Liton Das, Shamarh Brooks

All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan, Kyle Mayers

Bowlers: Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph, Mustafizur Rahman

West Indies vs Bangladesh Possible Starting XI:

Advertisement

West Indies Predicted Starting Line-up: Nicholas Pooran (c and wk), Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Shamarh Brooks, Rovman Powell, Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy.

Bangladesh Predicted Line-up: Mahmudullah(c), Afif Hossain, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Nurul Hasan(wk), Shahriar Nafees, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahedi Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here