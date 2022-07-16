West Indies vs Bangladesh Live Streaming Cricket: When and Where to Watch WI vs BAN 3rd ODI Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Bangladesh will aim for a memorable whitewash as they are set to face West Indies in the third match of the series today. The third and final ODI of the series will be played at the Providence Stadium in Guyana.

Previously, Bangladesh kicked off the series on a positive note after clinching a six-wicket victory in the first ODI. There was no change in the outcome of the second encounter as Bangladesh emerged victorious again.

The visitors displayed splendid bowling in the second ODI as they bundled out West Indies for a paltry total of 108. Bangladesh, during the run chase, lost only one wicket and reached the target with 176 balls to spare.

Earlier, West Indies defeated Bangladesh in the three-match T20I series.

Ahead of today’s third ODI match between West Indies and Bangladesh; here is all you need to know:

What date third ODI match between West Indies (WI) and Bangladesh (BAN) will be played?

The third ODI match between West Indies and Bangladesh will take place on July 16, Saturday.

Where will the third ODI match West Indies (WI) vs Bangladesh (BAN) be played?

The third ODI match between West Indies and Bangladesh will be played at the Providence Stadium in Guyana.

What time will the third ODI match West Indies (WI) vs Bangladesh (BAN) begin?

The third ODI match between West Indies and Bangladesh will begin at 7:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast West Indies (WI) vs Bangladesh (BAN) match?

West Indies vs Bangladesh third ODI match will not be televised live in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the third ODI West Indies (WI) vs Bangladesh (BAN) match?

West Indies vs Bangladesh third ODI match is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app.

West Indies (WI) vs Bangladesh (BAN) Possible Starting XI:

West Indies Predicted Starting Line-up: Shai Hope (wicketkeeper), Kyle Mayers, Shamarh Brooks, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (captain), Rovman Powell, Akeal Hosein, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie

Bangladesh Predicted Starting Line-up: Tamim Iqbal (captain), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wicketkeeper), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mosaddek Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

