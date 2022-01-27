West Indies vs England 2022, 3rd T20I Live Updates From Barbados

>West Indies vs England, 3rd T20I Live Cricket Score: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the third T20 International between England and West Indies which being played at Barbados.

The third T20 International of the five-match series between England and West Indies will be played at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown at 01:30 AM IST on January 27, Thursday. The match promises to be an exciting affair as the series is currently levelled at 1-1.

West Indies were terrific in the first T20 International as they secured a victory by nine wickets. Brandon King was the top run-scorer for his team with 52 runs to his name. England bounced back stronger in the second game as they secured a victory in a nail-biting thriller by just one run.

The second T20I saw England batting first and posting a score of 171 runs. Jason Roy led the attack for his team as he scored 45 runs. Chasing the total, West Indies put up a good fight as Romario Shepherd and Akeal Hosein scored 44 runs each. However, the team fell short of just one run.

