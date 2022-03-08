West Indies vs England Live Cricket Score 1st Test Day 1 Streaming Sonyliv Disney Hotstar Amazon Prime WI vs ENG Match Live Updates From Antigua

West Indies vs England Live Cricket Score 1st Test Day 1 Streaming WI vs ENG Match Live Updates From Antigua: West Indies and England will kickstart the three-match Test series on March 8 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium. West Indies are a strong unit at home and they are expected to give a tough fight to Joe Root’s side. The team will be low on confidence as they endured a clean sweep against India in a three-match ODI and T20I series.

FOLLOW LIVE SCORE OF WEST INDIES vs ENGLAND, 1st TEST, DAY 1 HERE

Advertisement

Their last Test series came in November against Sri Lanka. The tour saw them losing both the Test matches. However, West Indies will hope to do well as Jason Holder, Kemar Roach, and Jermaine Blackwood are in good form.

England are also going through a tough phase in the longest format. They are expected to make some tough calls to redeem themselves following a 0-4 loss against Australia in Ashes. Englishmen have traveled to West Indies without James Anderson, Stuart Broad, and Jos Buttler. Skipper Joe Root, Ben Stokes, and Jonny Bairstow are expected to be the key players for the team.

When will the 1st Test match West Indies (WI) vs England (ENG) start?

The first Test between the two sides will be played from March 8 to March 13.

Where will the 1st Test match West Indies (WI) vs England (ENG) be played?

The match will be played at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

What time will the 1st Test match West Indies (WI) vs England (ENG) begin?

The match will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast West Indies (WI) vs England (ENG) match?

Advertisement

West Indies vs England match will not be televised in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the West Indies (WI) vs England (ENG) match?

West Indies vs England match is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

WI vs ENG 1st Test, West Indies probable playing XI against England: Jermaine Blackwood, Kraigg Brathwaite, Nkrumah Bonner, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Veerasammy Permaul, Kemar Roach, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Joshua Da Silva

WI vs ENG 1st Test, England probable playing XI against West Indies: Zak Crawley, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Craig Overton, Matt Parkinson, Mark Wood, Saqib Mahmood, Ben Foakes, Joe Root, Daniel Lawrence

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here