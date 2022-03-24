West Indies vs England Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch 3rd Test Live Coverage on Live TV Online

After a high-scoring second Test in Bridgetown ended in a draw, the action now moves to Granada, as West Indies take on England in the third and final game of the three-match Test series on Thursday. The third Test will be played at the National Stadium in St. George’s, Granada, from Thursday, March 24 to Tuesday, March 29 and the game is scheduled to start at 07:30 PM IST.

The three-match Test series is currently leveled at 0-0 as the first two ended in a stalemate. The bowlers from both sides failed to make an impact as plenty of runs were scored in the second Test match at Bridgetown. After electing to bat first, England declared at 507/9 on the back of centuries from Joe Root and Ben Stokes. The Windies captain Kraigg Brathwaite (160) and Jermaine Blackwood (102) smashed tons before their side were knocked out at 411, handing England a lead of 96.

The visitors declared their second innings at 185/6, setting a target of 281 for the hosts. England did pick up five wickets, but the home team skipper Braithwaite once again stepped up with an unbeaten on 56 off 184 balls to help his side draw the match.

Advertisement

It is expected that the pitch at Granada might have something for the bowlers to keep the balance between bat and ball. However, with the intense battle shown by both sides, the deciding third Test could end in a draw as well.

When will the 3rd Test match West Indies (WI) vs England (ENG) start?

The third Test between the two sides will be played from March 24 to March 29.

Where will the 3rd Test match West Indies (WI) vs England (ENG) be played?

The match will be played at National Cricket Stadium, in St. George’s, Granada.

What time will the 3rd Test match West Indies (WI) vs England (ENG) begin?

The match will begin at 07:30 pm IST.

Advertisement

Which TV channels will broadcast West Indies (WI) vs England (ENG) match?

West Indies vs England match will not be televised in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the West Indies (WI) vs England (ENG) match?

West Indies vs England match is available to be streamed live on the Fan code app and website.

WI vs ENG 3rd Test, West Indies probable playing XI against England: Kraigg Brathwaite (C), John Campbell, Shamarh Brooks, Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Jason Holder, Joshua Da Silva (WK), Kemar Roach, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales, Veerasammy Permaul

WI vs ENG 3rd Test, England probable playing XI against West Indies: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Joe Root (C), Dan Lawrence, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Foakes (WK), Chris Woakes or Ollie Robinson, Craig Overton, Jack Leach, Saqib Mahmood

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here