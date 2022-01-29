West Indies vs England Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch 4th T20I Live Coverage Online

West Indies will cross swords with England in the fourth T20 International of the five-match series. The clash will be hosted at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados on January 30, Sunday from 01:30 AM IST onwards.

The hosts are leading the series by 2-1 and will hope to get done with the shortest format on Sunday. The first match saw West Indies securing a victory by nine wickets owing to a brilliant bowling performance. England cruised to a one-run victory in the following game to level the series by 1-1.

In the third T20 International, Kieron Pollard-led side thrashed the visitors by 20 runs to take a lead. Rovman Powell led the attack for the Carribeans as he smashed a century off just 53 balls. Chasing a total of 225, England were restricted to 204.

Advertisement

Heading into Sunday’s match, the Englishmen will be playing a do-or-die game. Thus, a fierce cricketing battle is expected in the fourth T20 International.

>When will the 4th T20I match West Indies (WI) vs England (ENG) start?

The fourth T20 International of the five-match series will kickstart at 01:30 AM IST on January 30, Sunday.

>Where will the 4th T20I match West Indies (WI) vs England (ENG) be played?

The two teams will be playing against each other at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.

>What time will the 4th T20I match West Indies (WI) vs England (ENG) begin?

The match will begin at 01:30 pm IST.

>Which TV channels will broadcast the West Indies (WI) vs England (ENG) match?

West Indies vs England match will not be televised in India.

Advertisement

>How do I watch the live streaming of the West Indies (WI) vs England (ENG) match?

West Indies vs England match is available to be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

>WI vs ENG 4th T20I, West Indies probable playing XI against England: Kieron Pollard (c), Jason Holder, Brandon King, Shai Hope (wk), Nicholas Pooran, Darren Bravo, Rovman Powell, Fabian Allen, Romario Shepherd, Sheldon Cottrell, Akeal Hosein

>WI vs ENG 4th T20I, England probable playing XI against the West Indies: Chris Jordan, Liam Dawson, Jason Roy, Tom Banton, James Vince, Moeen Ali, Eoin Morgan (c), Sam Billings (wk), Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Reece Topley

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here