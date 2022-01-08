>WI vs IRE, 1st ODI, Live Scores & Updates: WI vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 1st ODI match between West Indies and Ireland:Ireland will be touring West Indies for a three-match One-Day series and a lone T20 International. The high-octane clash will kickstart on January 08, Saturday with the first One Day International scheduled at the Sabina Park in Kingston. Both Ireland and West Indies will be hoping for redemption after their below-average performance in their respective last tours.

West Indies were last scheduled to play against Pakistan in the three-match ODI series. However, the three-match series was canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Though ODIs didn’t go as per the plan, West Indies featured in a three-match T20I series against the Men in Green. The T20 Internationals saw the Caribbean side registering a defeat by 0-3.

Ireland’s last ODI series against the United States of America was also suspended due to a Covid-19 scar. The team played a two-match series in the USA that ended in a tie by 1-1. The host were excellent in the first T20I while Ireland made a comeback in the second game as they secured a victory by nine runs.

