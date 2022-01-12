West Indies vs Ireland Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch 2nd ODI Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Cricket West Indies and Cricket Ireland have decided to host the second One Day International on January 13, Thursday. As per the FTP, the game was to be conducted on January 11. However, the authorities decided to postpone the ODI after three fresh Covid-19 cases in the Ireland camp.

Three members including Ireland captain Andy Balbirnie, wicketkeeper-batter Lorcan Tucker, and David Ripley returned positive results. Before the three members, Ireland’s two players including Simi Singh and Ben White were ruled out of the ODI series after testing positive.

With as many as five members in isolation, it can be tough for the visitors to field a competitive playing XI on Thursday. Cricket Ireland is yet to name the replacement for the aforementioned five players.

Advertisement

Adding to the misery, visitors will be playing a do-or-die match on Thursday. They lost the first One Day International to West Indies by 24 runs after failing to score 270 runs in the second innings.

>When will the 2nd ODI match West Indies (WI) vs Ireland (IRE) start?

The second ODI of the three-match series will kickstart at 08:00 PM IST on January 13, Thursday.

>Where will the 2nd ODI match West Indies (WI) vs Ireland (IRE) be played?

The two teams will be playing against each other at Sabina Park.

>What time will the 2nd ODI match West Indies (WI) vs Ireland (IRE) begin?

The match will begin at 08:00 pm IST.

Advertisement

>Which TV channels will broadcast the West Indies (WI) vs Ireland (IRE) match?

West Indies vs Ireland match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in Ireland.

>How do I watch the live streaming of the West Indies (WI) vs Ireland (IRE) match?

West Indies vs Ireland match is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

WI vs IRE 2nd ODI, West Indies probable playing XI against Ireland: Roston Chase, Kieron Pollard (c), Shai Hope, Justin Greaves, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shamarh Brooks, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph

WI vs IRE 2nd ODI, Ireland probable playing XI against the West Indies: William Porterfield, Paul Stirling, Andy McBrine, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Mark Adair, Craig Young, Josh Little, George Dockrell, Shane Getkate, Neil Rock

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here