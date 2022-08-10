West Indies vs New Zealand Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch First T20I Live Coverage on Live TV Online

After suffering two series defeats against India, the Nicholas Pooran-led West Indies team will aim for a much-needed comeback as they face New Zealand in first T20I on Thursday. The opening game of the three-match series is slated to be played at the Sabina Park in Jamaica.

The Caribbean side suffered a 3-0 defeat against India in the ODI series. Their miserable run got extended after India secured a 4-1 victory in the T20I series.

New Zealand, on the other hand, will be eager to extend their 11-match winning streak in white-ball cricket. The Kiwis, in their last assignment, clean swept the Netherlands in two-match T20I series.

After the completion of the T20I series, West Indies and New Zealand will be involved in a three-match ODI series.

Ahead of Thursday’s first T20I match between West Indies and New Zealand; here is all you need to know:

What date first T20I match between West Indies (WI) and New Zealand (NZ) will be played?

The first T20I match between West Indies and New Zealand will take place on August 11, Thursday.

Where will the first T20I match West Indies (WI) vs New Zealand (NZ) be played?

The first T20I match between West Indies and New Zealand will be played at the Sabina Park in Jamaica.

What time will the first T20I match West Indies (WI) vs New Zealand (NZ) begin?

The first T20I match between West Indies and New Zealand will begin at 12:00 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast West Indies (WI) vs New Zealand (NZ) first T20I match?

West Indies vs New Zealand first T20I match will not be televised live in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the West Indies (WI) vs New Zealand (NZ) first T20I match?

West Indies vs New Zealand first T20I match is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

West Indies (WI) vs New Zealand (NZ) Possible Starting XI:

West Indies Predicted Starting Line-up: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran (captain and wicketkeeper), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Devon Thomas, Jason Holder, Dominic Drakes, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy

New Zealand Predicted Starting Line-up: Devon Conway, Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson (captain), Tom Latham (wicketkeeper), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Tim Southee

