They defeated Bangladesh, PNG and Oman to qualify for the Super 12. Unfortunately, they lost all their games in the league stage.

The Windies will be without Chris Gayle for the first time in T20 World Cups. The side will also be without Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine and Dwayne Bravo. Nicholas Pooran will lead the side. The Windies have played a lot of cricket in the buildup to the World Cup and are ready for the tournament.

There are two groups in the qualifier round of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. They are Group A and Group B. In group A, there are 4 teams namely Sri Lanka, Namibia, UAE, and the Netherlands. In group B, there are 4 teams- West Indies, Zimbabwe, Scotland, and Ireland.

Ahead of the start of West Indies’ campaign in the ICC T20 World Cup with the game against Scotland in Group B of the First Round here on Monday, skipper Nicholas Pooran has said a lot of people might be having doubts the side might not even qualify for the Super 12, but promised whatever be the outcome the team will “stick together”.

Two-time T20 World champions West Indies have to go through the grind of the First Round where the top two teams from each group go into the Super 12 stage, and Pooran’s side will take on the gritty Scotland in their first Group B encounter in Hobart on Monday.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here