Last Updated: October 17, 2022, 10:03 IST
Hobart
West Indies vs Scotland ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 Group B Round 1 Live Score: West Indies face Scotland on October 17 in Hobart. Scotland qualified for the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup last year with three wins. Meanwhile, West Indies have won two titles are having to play in the qualifiers.
And after a superb start, the rain gods have arrived which means the match is abandoned for now. Both the teams now heading for the pavillion. West Indies needed that respite especially after that onslaught from Munsey and Jones. SCO 51/0
Wow, what aggressive hitting by Scotland in the powerplay. Jones carves away Hosein through the off side and then hits him straight over his head. Great shot. FIFTY UP. SCO 50/0(5)
Back-to-back boundaries from George Munsey. Now going after West Indies’ fastest bowler Alzarri Joseph. First plays him through the off side and then picks him through the leg side. SCO 39/0(3.5)
After failing to connect against Hosein, Munsey going great guns. Back-to-back boundaries against Kyle Mayers. Great aggressive cricket by Scotland. SCO 18/0(2.2)
Just a single from Akeal Hosein. Miserly to say the least. Meanwhile, West Indies and Scotland have never faced each other in T20 World Cups. Let’s see who opens the account. SCO 9/0(2)
FOUR-That was full and wide from Kyle Mayers and just drove through the off side by Michael Jones. Scotland are away. And one more…back-to-back boundaries for Scotland. SCO 8/0
Scotland
(Playing XI): George Munsey, Michael Jones, Matthew Cross(w), Richie Berrington(c), Calum MacLeod, Chris Greaves, Michael Leask, Mark Watt, Josh Davey, Safyaan Sharif, Brad Wheal
West Indies has won the toss and opted to bowl first.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of West Indies vs Scotland Group B Round 1 fixture live from Blunstone Arena in Hobart.
The Windies will be without Chris Gayle for the first time in T20 World Cups. The side will also be without Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine and Dwayne Bravo. Nicholas Pooran will lead the side. The Windies have played a lot of cricket in the buildup to the World Cup and are ready for the tournament.
There are two groups in the qualifier round of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. They are Group A and Group B. In group A, there are 4 teams namely Sri Lanka, Namibia, UAE, and the Netherlands. In group B, there are 4 teams- West Indies, Zimbabwe, Scotland, and Ireland.
Ahead of the start of West Indies’ campaign in the ICC T20 World Cup with the game against Scotland in Group B of the First Round here on Monday, skipper Nicholas Pooran has said a lot of people might be having doubts the side might not even qualify for the Super 12, but promised whatever be the outcome the team will “stick together”.
Two-time T20 World champions West Indies have to go through the grind of the First Round where the top two teams from each group go into the Super 12 stage, and Pooran’s side will take on the gritty Scotland in their first Group B encounter in Hobart on Monday.
