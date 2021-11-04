West Indies vs Sri Lanka Head to Head record in T20 World Cup and T20Is

In the 35th match of the T20 World Cup, West Indies will cross swords with Sri Lanka in Abu Dhabi on Thursday, November 04. Jason Holder has revitalised the West Indies unit both with the ball and the bat in the lower order and he will be expected to lead the charges once again on Thursday.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, are hugely dependent on the young batting group in Charith Asalanka, Pathum Nissanka, and Bhanuka Rajapaksa. For Sri Lanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, who is also the leading wicket-taker in the event with 14 wickets, has been the biggest performer. Hasaranga’s ability to score runs in crunch situations is also a huge X-factor for Sri Lanka.

The pace trio of Chamika Karunaratne, Dushyant Chameera and Lahiru Kumara have not been able to live up to their expectations. However, they will be eager to rectify that and Sri Lanka’s next match against West Indies is a perfect opportunity for them to do so.

Despite having several explosive batters in their rank, West Indies might struggle against the slow bowlers of Sri Lanka, providing the 2014 champions with a perfect opportunity to snatch the match away from them.

For West Indies, Nicholas Pooran played a good knock in their last match and he will look to continue to do the same in this game.

So far in the tournament, the team batting second has been more successful at this venue – and with the dew playing a big role, the toss winning captain is expected to bowl first.

Ahead of this important match between West Indies vs Sri Lanka, we take a look at the head to head records of West Indies and Sri Lanka:

>West Indies vs Sri Lanka in T20Is

If we take a look at the head-to-head record in T20Is, there is not much to differentiate between both sides. West Indies and Sri Lanka have played 14 T20Is against each other and have won seven games each.

>In T20 World Cups

If we take a look at the T20 World Cup, Sri Lanka hold the edge over West Indies. They have won five out of seven games played between the two teams in the showpiece event.

