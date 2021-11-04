West Indies vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch T20 World Cup 2021 Match 35 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

West Indies will take on Sri Lanka in match number 35 of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in what is expected to be a crucial encounter for the defending champions. Sri Lanka have had their moments in this stage, but they have not been able to latch on to favourable conditions and will come into the match placed fourth on the points table.

Sri Lanka on Monday slumped to their third consecutive defeat against England after a dominating start in the tournament. They have just one match left to go in the Super 12 campaign and even with four points in their kitty; it would not be easy for them to progress further.

The Abu Dhabi pitch could well offer assistance to the Sri Lanka spinners and this will be problematic for the West Indies stroke makers. The presence of hard-hitting players in West Indies’s squad, however, could neutralise Sri Lanka’s pitch advantage.

>When will the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 match between West Indies (WI) vs Sri Lanka (SL) start?

The match between West Indies (WI) vs Sri Lanka (SL) will be played on Thursday, November 04.

>Where will the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 match between West Indies (WI) vs Sri Lanka (SL) be played?

The match between Scotland West Indies (WI) vs Sri Lanka (SL) will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, in Abu Dhabi.

>What time will the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 match between West Indies (WI) vs Sri Lanka (SL) begin?

The match between West Indies (WI) vs Sri Lanka (SL) will begin at 07:30 pm IST.

>Which TV channels will broadcast the match between West Indies (WI) vs Sri Lanka (SL)?

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for West Indies (WI) vs Sri Lanka (SL) match.

>How do I watch the live streaming of the West Indies (WI) vs Sri Lanka (SL) match?

The match between West Indies (WI) vs Sri Lanka (SL) can be live-streamed on Disney+Hotstar.

>West Indies (WI) vs Sri Lanka (SL) probable playing XIs:

>West Indies Probable Playing XI: Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Dwayne Bravo, Jason Holder, Kieron Pollard/Hayden Walsh, Ravi Rampaul, Andre Russell and AkealHosein

>Sri Lanka Probable Playing XI: KusalPerera (wk), Pathum Nissanka, CharithAsalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, DushmanthaChameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Wanindu Hasaranga and Lahiru Kumara

