Home » Cricket Home » News » West Indies Women vs England Women Live Streaming: How to Watch WI-W vs ENG-W 2022, 2nd T20I Coverage?

West Indies Women vs England Women Live Streaming: How to Watch WI-W vs ENG-W 2022, 2nd T20I Coverage?

Know when and where to watch the live streaming online of the 2nd T20I between West Indies Women vs England Women

Advertisement

Trending Desk

Last Updated: December 14, 2022, 17:33 IST

Barbados

Check here West Indies Women vs England Women live streaming details. (AFP Photo)
Check here West Indies Women vs England Women live streaming details. (AFP Photo)

West Indies Women will look to bounce back in the five-match series when they take on England Women in the second T20I on Thursday. The hosts were steamrolled in the first T20I by England. West Indies will have to be at the top of their game if they want to salvage the series in the second T20I. Another defeat on Thursday will be a huge psychological blow to Hayley Matthews-led West Indies. Moreover, the likes of Hayley Matthews, Aaliyah Alleyne and Kycia Knight will have to step up and contribute with the bat.

Danni Wyatt and Sophia Dunkley took the game away from West Indies in the first T20I. So West Indies will have to find a way to break England’s formidable opening duo.

Advertisement

FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table | FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule | FIFA World Cup 2022 Results | FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Boot

Ahead of the second T20I between West Indies Women and England Women, here is all you need to know:

RELATED NEWS

When will the T20I between West Indies Women and England Women be played?

The T20I between West Indies Women and England Women will be played on December 15, Thursday.

Where will the T20I between West Indies Women and England Women be played?

The T20I between West Indies Women and England Women will be played at the Kensington Oval, Barbados.

What time will the T20I between West Indies Women and England Women begin?

The T20I between West Indies Women and England Women will begin at 3:30 am IST, on December 15.

Which TV channels will broadcast the T20I between West Indies Women and England Women?

Advertisement

The T20I between West Indies Women and England Women will not be telecast in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the T20I between West Indies Women and England Women?

The T20I between West Indies Women and England Women will be live streamed on the FanCode app.

WI-W vs ENG-W Probable Playing XIs

WI-W Probable Playing XI: Hayley Matthews (c), Aaliyah Alleyne, Rashada Williams, Shemaine Campbelle, Afy Fletcher, Djenaba Joseph, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Chinelle Henry, Shabika Gajnabi, Kycia Knight (wk), Karishma Ramharack

ENG-W Probable Playing XI: Nat Sciver, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Sophia Dunkley, Heather Knight (c), Danni Wyatt, Amy Jones (wk), Sophie Ecclestone, Katherine Brunt, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Sarah Glenn.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here

Follow us on

first published: December 14, 2022, 17:33 IST
last updated: December 14, 2022, 17:33 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+21PHOTOS

Kriti Sanon, Janhvi Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Sara Ali Khan And Other Bollywood Divas Arrive In Style At Beauty Awards, See Pics

+29PHOTOS

Kiara Advani, Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Kartik Aaryan, Varun Dhawan Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About