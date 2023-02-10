West Indies women vs England women Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

The English women will battle it out against the West Indies women on February 11, Saturday, at Boland Park, 6:30 pm IST. The English side will take on the Windies in their opening game of the tournament. Heather Knight and Co head into this tournament with some amazing momentum. They won both of their warm-up games against South Africa and New Zealand defeating them convincingly. To top it all, they won their last T20I series with a 5-0 clean sweep over West Indies, giving them a psychological edge in this fixture.

The English women, unfortunately, bowed out of the competition in the semi-final stage in the 2020 edition. They won the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2009, however, have failed to lift the trophy ever since.

The England women have been runners-up, three times in this competition, giving them great credibility in the tournament. The West Indies team is battling some poor form at the moment, and the English women would thus favour their chances of winning

Ahead of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between West Indies women and England women, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between West Indies women and England women be played?

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between West Indies women and England women will be played on February 11.

Where will the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between West Indies women and England women be played?

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between West Indies women and England women will be played at Boland Park.

What time will the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between West Indies women and England women begin?

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between West Indies women and England women will begin at 6:30 pm IST on February 11.

Which TV channels will broadcast the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between West Indies women and England women?

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between West Indies women and England women will be telecast on Star Sports Network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between West Indies women and England women?

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between West Indies women and England women will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar website and app.

West Indies women vs England women predicted starting lineups:

West Indies women probable playing 11: Hayley Matthews (c), Rashada Williams, Shemaine Campbelle, Shabika Gajnabi, Chinelle Henry, Trishan Holder, Aaliyah Alleyne, Zaida James. Djenaba Joseph, Afy Fletcher, Shamilia Connell, Karishma Ramha

England women probable playing 11: Sophia Dunkley, Danni Wyatt, Alice Capsey, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Heather Knight (C), Amy Jones, Maia Bouchier, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlie Dean, Katherine Sciver-Brunt, Kate Cross, Lauren Bell

