West Indies Women vs New Zealand Women Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch 2nd T20I Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

New Zealand Women will be aiming for redemption when they will take on West Indies Women in the second T20 International of the three-match series. West Indies made a brilliant start to the series by winning the first game by just one run. It was a low-scoring affair as bowlers from both sides ruled the pitch.

Put to bat first, the hosts scored only 115 runs in their allotted 20 overs. Aaliyah Alleyne was the lone warrior for her team with a knock of 37-ball 49. No batter apart from Aaliyah scored even 20 runs. For England, Amelia Kerr was the top wicket-taker with three wickets while Fran Jones and Sophie Devine picked two each.

Chasing 116, New Zealand had almost won the game. Hannah Rove and Isabella Gaze looked good as they played quick-fire knocks of 27 and 15 runs in the end. However, brilliant death bowling by Hayley Matthews and Shakera Selman steered West Indies towards a nail-biting win by one run.

Advertisement

Exclusive | There is a Desperate Need For Virat Kohli to do Well, TV Ratings Will Go Down If he Doesn’t: Graeme Swann

Playing the second T20 International, West Indies Women will hope to continue the momentum to clinch the series.

When will the 2nd T20I Match West Indies Women (WI-W) vs New Zealand Women (NZ-W) start?

The game will be conducted on October 1, Saturday.

Where will the 2nd T20I match West Indies Women (WI-W) vs New Zealand Women (NZ-W) be played?

The match will be played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua.

What time will the 2nd T20I match West Indies Women (WI-W) vs New Zealand Women (NZ-W) begin?

Advertisement

The match will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast West Indies Women (WI-W) vs New Zealand Women (NZ-W) match?

West Indies Women vs New Zealand Women match will not be televised in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the West Indies Women (WI-W) vs New Zealand Women (NZ-W) match?

West Indies Women vs New Zealand Women match is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

Advertisement

WI-W vs NZ-W 2nd T20I Match, West Indies Women probable playing XI against New Zealand Women: Chinelle Henry, Hayley Matthews, Shemaine Campbelle (WK), Shabika Gajnabi, Kyshona Knight, Shamilia Connell, Afy Fletcher, Karishma Ramharack, Aaliyah Alleyne, Stafanie Taylor, Rashada Williams

Advertisement

WI-W vs NZ-W 2nd T20I Match, New Zealand Women probable playing XI against West Indies Women: Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine ©, Amelia Kerr, Maddy Green, Lauren Down, Hannah Rowe, Jess Kerr, Brooke Halliday, Fran Jonas, Hayley Jensen, Isabella Gaze (WK)

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here