West Indies Women vs New Zealand Women Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch 3rd T20I Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

The third T20 International of the five-match series between West Indies Women and New Zealand Women will be conducted at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on October 2, Sunday. Both the teams will be eager to do well in the series as it will help them prepare for the T20 World Cup, scheduled in South Africa next year.

Both teams have done well in the shortest format of the game in recent times. New Zealand are occupying third place in the T20I team rankings by the International Cricket Council. They have some brilliant players in the squad including the likes of Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine, Amelia Kerr, and Maddy Green.

Coming West Indies Women, they are fifth in the ICC rankings. West Indies also have a balanced squad with players like Kyshona Knight, Shamilia Connell, Hayley Matthews, and Shemaine Campbelle.

Currently, West Indies have an edge in the five-match series as they are leading by 1-0. The host came up with a sensational bowling performance in the first T20I to defend a low score of 115 runs and score a victory by one run.

When will the 3rd T20I Match West Indies Women (WI-W) vs New Zealand Women (NZ-W) start?

The game will be conducted on October 2, Sunday.

Where will the 3rd T20I match West Indies Women (WI-W) vs New Zealand Women (NZ-W) be played?

The match will be played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua.

What time will the 3rd T20I match West Indies Women (WI-W) vs New Zealand Women (NZ-W) begin?

The match will begin at 11:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast West Indies Women (WI-W) vs New Zealand Women (NZ-W) match?

West Indies Women vs New Zealand Women match will not be televised in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the West Indies Women (WI-W) vs New Zealand Women (NZ-W) match?

West Indies Women vs New Zealand Women match is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

WI-W vs NZ-W 3rd T20I Match, West Indies Women probable playing XI against New Zealand Women: Kyshona Knight, Shamilia Connell, Afy Fletcher, Chinelle Henry, Hayley Matthews, Shemaine Campbelle (WK), Karishma Ramharack, Aaliyah Alleyne, Stafanie Taylor, Rashada Williams, Shabika Gajnabi

WI-W vs NZ-W 3rd T20I Match, New Zealand Women probable playing XI against West Indies Women: Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine, Amelia Kerr, Maddy Green, Lauren Down, Hannah Rowe, Hayley Jensen, Isabella Gaze (WK), Jess Kerr, Brooke Halliday, Fran Jonas

