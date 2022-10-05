West Indies Women vs New Zealand Women Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch 4th T20I Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

West Indies Women vs New Zealand Women Live Streaming of 4th T20I Match: West Indies Women will be playing a do-or-die match on Wednesday as they lock horns with New Zealand Women in the fourth T20I of the five-match series. The hosts are lagging by 1-2 and another loss will take them out of the series victory race.

The third T20 International between the two sides saw West Indies Women losing by five wickets. Put to bat first, the host witnessed a collapse of their batting line-up. The opening batter Hayley Matthews gave the team a good start by scoring 30 runs. However, no other batter could support her and the team ended with only 93 runs on the board.

Chasing the target, New Zealand Women registered a victory in 18.4 overs. Maddy Green steered her team to the win by playing an impressive knock of 49 runs off 45 balls.

When will the 4th T20I Match West Indies Women (WI-W) vs New Zealand Women (NZ-W) start?

The game will be conducted on October 5, Wednesday.

Where will the 4th T20I match West Indies Women (WI-W) vs New Zealand Women (NZ-W) be played?

The match will be played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua.

What time will the 4th T20I match West Indies Women (WI-W) vs New Zealand Women (NZ-W) begin?

The match will begin at 07:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast West Indies Women (WI-W) vs New Zealand Women (NZ-W) match?

West Indies Women vs New Zealand Women match will not be televised in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the West Indies Women (WI-W) vs New Zealand Women (NZ-W) match?

West Indies Women vs New Zealand Women match is available to be streamed live on FanCode.

WI-W vs NZ-W 4th T20I Match, West Indies Women probable playing XI against New Zealand Women: Afy Fletcher, Hayley Matthews©, Aaliyah Alleyne, Chinelle Henry, Natasha McLean(wk), Chedean Nation, Karishma Ramharack, Shakera Selman, Rashada Williams, Shabika Gajnabi, Kyshona Knight

WI-W vs NZ-W 4th T20I Match, New Zealand Women probable playing XI against West Indies Women: Georgia Plimmer, Sophie Devine©, Suzie Bates, Amelia Kerr, Lea Tahuhu, Hannah Rowe, Izzy Gaze(wk), Fran Jonas, Maddy Green, Lauren Down, Hayley Jensen

