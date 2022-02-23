WEP vs DOL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s CSA T20 Challenge 2022 match between Western Province and Dolphins: In the 27th match of the CSA T20 Challenge 2022, Western Province will have a go at Dolphins. The battle between the two sides will be played at St George’s Park in Port Elizabeth at 01:30 PM IST on February 23, Wednesday. Western Province will be under no pressure as they have already confirmed a playoff berth.

With five victories, the team is occupying second place in the points table. The team registered its first loss in the competition in their last game against the Titans. Western Province will be eager to put up a match-winning performance against Dolphins to gain some momentum.

On the other hand, Dolphin’s playoff chances are hanging by a thread. The team must win the Wednesday game to get through the group games. They have played a total of six games, losing and winning three each.

Ahead of the match between Western Province and Dolphins; here is everything you need to know:

WEP vs DOL Telecast

WEP vs DOL match will not be telecast in India.

WEP vs DOL Live Streaming

The Western Province vs Dolphins game will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

WEP vs DOL Match Details

The Western Province vs Dolphins contest will be played at St George’s Park in Port Elizabeth at 01:30 PM IST on February 23, Wednesday.

WEP vs DOL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Dane Vilas

Vice-Captain- Grant Roelofsen

Suggested Playing XI for WEP vs DOL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Dane Vilas, Grant Roelofsen

Batters: Richard Levi, Jason Smith, Keegan Peterson, Jonathan Bird

All-rounders: Andile Phehlukwayo, George Linde

Bowlers: Beuran Hendricks, Ottniel Baartman, Mihlali Mpongwana

WEP vs DOL Probable XIs:

Western Province: Richard Levi, Jonathan Bird, Tony de Zorzi, Dane Vilas (wk), George Linde, Kyle Simmonds, Mihlali Mpongwana, Beuran Hendricks, Basheeru-Deen Walters, Wayne Parnell (c), Aviwe Mgijima

Dolphins: Andile Phehlukwayo, Keegan Peterson, Grant Roelofsen (wk), Marques Ackerman, David Miller, Prenelan Subrayen (c), Kerwin Mungroo, Ottniel Baartman, Jason Smith, Khaya Zondo, Bryce Parsons

