We've Been Waiting to Pay at the Wankhede Stadium: DC Fast Bowler Khaleel Ahmed

The Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals (DC) kicked off their campaign at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 with a comprehensive victory against five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI). However, they failed to carry on the winning momentum ahead in the tournament. So far, they have played four games this season and managed to win only two of them. Currently, they are placed seventh on the points table with a net run rate of +0.476.

After losing two games on the trot – against Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giant – they returned to winning ways on Sunday, defeating the Kolkata Knight Riders, in IPL 2022 match no. 19 in Mumbai, by 44 runs.

DC are scheduled to take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their next fixture on Saturday at the Wankhede Stadium. Ahead of the much-anticipated face-off, fast bowler Khaleel Ahmed expressed his excitement about playing at the iconic venue for the first time this season.

“The ball swings at the Wankhede Stadium and therefore we have been waiting to play there. We are excited and hopefully, we can utilize the conditions, swing the ball well and take wickets," he said.

Speaking about the Royal Challengers Bangalore team, the fast bowler said, “The Royal Challengers Bangalore are a good team and it’s enjoyable to play against a good team. It’s going to be challenging for us as they have good batters. But I am excited about facing the challenge."

The left-arm quick also spoke about the long break the Delhi Capitals have had before their next match. He feels that it will help the bowlers of the team return to action with a fresh mind and body.

“Our preparations are going on very well. We’ve had a long break so it’s been good for fast bowlers as we need more rest. We’ve had some sessions in the swimming pool and training sessions in the gym in the last few days," Khaleel concluded.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore, on the other hand, hold the sixth spot on the points table. They have played five matches so far in the tournament and have won three out of them.

