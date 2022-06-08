'We've Seen Sachin Tendulkar Follow This Process': Ex-IND All-rounder Gives Success Mantra to Umran Malik

Young pacer Umran Malik is being considered as India’s next big thing in limited-overs cricket. A stellar season with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 landed him in the Indian T20 squad for the South Africa series which begins on Thursday.

Umran was one of the three players retained by SRH before IPL 2022. In return, the right-arm quick ended the season with 22 wickets in his pocket. Following a great performance in the recently-concluded tournament, the Jammu speedster is ready to ply his trade with Team India.

Meanwhile, former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan recalled the days when he trained Umran in Jammu. During a discussion on Star Sports’ show ‘Game Plan’, Pathan recalled his advice for the speedster.

“I always tell him that you have to pay attention to your line and length but you should not reduce your pace at all. The more he tries to keep the ball close to the three stumps and keeps on bowling the hard length, everything else will come with time," Pathan said on the show.

Umran Malik bowled the fastest delivery by an Indian bowler in this year’s IPL, clocking a speed of 153.5 kmph. He also smashed Jasprit Bumrah’s record by becoming the youngest Indian bowler to take 20 wickets in an IPL season.

“I have just a simple advice for him after every match, whether it was in the IPL or in the future - what you have done well today and where you have to improve. This process has to be there till he or anyone else plays cricket. We have seen Sachin Tendulkar follow this process, although no one else has had a career like him," Pathan added.

The 22-year-old recently celebrated his maiden call-up for the national side. Umran is part of the Indian team for the upcoming 5-match T20 series against South Africa. He was rewarded for his consistent achievements in the IPL in which he often registered speeds over 150 kmph.

Umran’s ability to pick crucial wickets helped him in securing three and four-wicket hauls as well as a fifer for Sunrisers Hyderabad. The ace pacer will be hoping to keep his consistency and make the most of the chance to play for the country.

