In the 14th match of the Ford Trophy 2021-22, Wellington Firebirds will lock horns with Canterbury Kings. The match will be hosted at the Basin Reserve, Wellington at 3:30 AM IST on February 04, Friday. The two teams are living contrasting journeys in the One Day tournament.

Canterbury Kings are reeling at the last position in the points table with just one victory from three league matches. Canterbury’s only victory in the league came in their first match against Northern Knights by seven wickets. The team will hope to end their losing streak on two games on Friday.

Wellington Firebirds, on the other hand, are atop the points table with 12 points. The team has won as many as three games while losing just one match. Wellington are heading into the game after winning their last game against Auckland Aces by five wickets.

Ahead of the match between Wellington Firebirds and Canterbury Kings; here is everything you need to know:

WF vs CTB Telecast

WF vs CTB match will not be telecasted in India.

WF vs CTB Live Streaming

The Wellington Firebirds vs Canterbury Kings game will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

WF vs CTB Match Details

The Wellington Firebirds vs Canterbury Kings contest will be played at the Basin Reserve, Wellington at 3:30 AM IST on February 04, Friday.

WF vs CTB Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Finn Allen

Vice-Captain- Michael Bracewell

Suggested Playing XI for WF vs CTB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Finn Allen

Batters: Leo Carter, Daryl Mitchell, Chad Bowes

All-rounders: James Neesham, Michael Bracewell

Bowlers: Ollie Newton, Edward Nuttall, Blake Coburn

WF vs CTB Probable XIs:

Wellington Firebirds: Rachin Ravindra, James Neesham, Devon Conway, Finn Allen, Tom Blundell (wk), Michael Bracewell (c), Logan van Beek, Nathan Smith, Ben Sears, Peter Younghusband, Ollie Newton

Canterbury Kings: Cam Fletcher (wk), Cole McConchie (c), Tom Latham, Chad Bowes, Leo Carter, Daryl Mitchell, Matt Henry, Henry Shipley, Blake Coburn, Edward Nuttall, Todd Astle

