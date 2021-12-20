WF vs OV Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Ford Trophy 2021/22 match, December 21, 3:30 AM IST

>WF vs OV Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Ford Trophy 2021/22 match between Wellington Firebirds and Otago Volts: Wellington Firebirds will go up against Otago Volts in the ninth match of the New Zealand Domestic One-Day Trophy 2021-22. The match will be conducted at the Basin Reserve in Wellington at 3:30 AM IST on December 21, Tuesday.

Wellington Firebirds will be playing their second match of the tournament on Tuesday. The team enjoyed a fantastic run in their first game against Otago Volts. Wellington scored 255 runs in their 50 overs and then restricted the opposition at 242 runs to secure a victory by 13 runs. The franchise will be hoping for a repeat telecast of the previous match as they take on Otago on Tuesday.

Otago Volts, on the other hand, have one victory and one loss to their name. After losing its first game to Wellington, Otago scripted a comeback in their second match. The franchise got better off Canterbury Kings by five wickets.

Advertisement

>Ahead of the match between Wellington Firebirds and Otago Volts; here is everything you need to know:

>WF vs OV Telecast

WF vs OV match will not be telecasted in India.

>WF vs OV Live Streaming

The Wellington Firebirds vs Otago Volts game will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

>WF vs OV Match Details

The Wellington Firebirds vs Otago Volts contest will be played at the Basin Reserve in Wellington at 3:30 AM IST on December 21, Tuesday.

>WF vs OV Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Neil Broom

Vice-Captain: Michael Rippon

>Suggested Playing XI for WF vs OV Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Finn Allen, Max Chu

Advertisement

Batters: Neil Broom, Hamish Rutherford, Dale Phillips

All-rounders: Anaru Kitchen, Michael Bracewell, Michael Rippon

Bowlers: Hamish Bennett, Jacob Duffy, Peter Younghusband

>WF vs OV Probable XIs:

Wellington Firebirds: Michael Bracewell, Jamie Gibson, Finn Allen (wk), Luke Georgeson, Jakob Bhula, Troy Johnson, Nathan Smith, Logan van Beek, Peter Younghusband, Hamish Bennett, Ben Sears

Otago Volts: Anaru Kitchen, Michael Rippon, Hamish Rutherford (c), Dale Phillips, Neil Broom, Nick Kelly, Josh Finnie, Max Chu (wk), Jake Gibson, Jacob Duffy, Matthew Bacon

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here