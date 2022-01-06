WF vs OV Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Men’s Super Smash 2021-22 Match 21, January 6, 07:10 AM IST

>WF vs OV Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Men’s Super Smash 2021-22 Match 21 between Wellington Firebirds and Otago Volts: The Wellington Firebirds will lock horns with Otago Volts in the 21st match of the Men’s Super Smash 2021-22 at the Cello Basin Reserve in Wellington on Thursday, January 6. The two teams have had a forgettable season so far and both are languishing at the bottom of the Super Smash table currently. Title holders Wellington Firebirds have won just two of their five games played so far this season, however, they head into this contest after beating Otago Volts on December 28, their opponents once again here. On the other hand, an equally struggling Voltscome on the back of four straight defeats, their latest a humiliating eight-wicket defeat coming at the hands of Auckland Aces. They just have a solitary win from seven games so far.

The two teams will have a go at each other for the second time in the tournament on Thursday.

Advertisement

>Ahead of the match between Wellington Firebirds and Otago Volts; here is everything you need to know:

>WF vs OV Telecast

Wellington Firebirds vs Otago Volts game will not be televised in India.

>WF vs OV Live Streaming

The match between Wellington Firebirds and Otago Volts will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

>WF vs OV Match Details

The Wellington Firebirds and Otago Volts match will be played at the Cello Basin Reserve in Wellington, New Zealand at 07:10 AM IST on Thursday, January 6.

>WF vs OV Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Anaru Kitchen

Vice-Captain: Finn Allen

>Suggested Playing XI for WF vs OV Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Finn Allen

Batters: Hamish Rutherford, Michael Bracewell, Neil Broom

All-rounders: Anaru Kitchen, James Neesham, Logan Van Beek, Michael Rippon

Bowlers: Ben Sears, Hamish Bennett, Nick Kelly

Advertisement

>WF vs OV Probable XIs:

Otago Volts: Jake Gibson, Matthew Bacon, Anaru Kitchen, Dale Phillips, Michael Rippon, Hamish Rutherford (C), Max Chu (WK), Jacob Duffy, Josh Finnie, Neil Broom, Nick Kelly

Wellington Firebirds: Nathan Smith, Jamie Gibson, Finn Allen (WK), Luke Georgeson, Troy Johnson, Michael Bracewell (C), Tim Robinson, Logan Van Beek, James Neesham, Ben Sears, Hamish Bennett

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here