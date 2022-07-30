"What a Finisher, Protect Him at All Cost": Twitteratis Applaud Dinesh Karthik, Call Him GOAT

India ace finisher Dinesh Karthik’s unbeaten 41 off only 19 balls in the first T20I against West Indies in Tarouba caught everyone’s attention.

Karthik came out to bat after the dismissal of skipper Rohit Sharma in the 15th over. The wicket-keeper batter was only able to add 11 runs with Ravindra Jadeja before the all-rounder got dismissed in the 16th over. Karthik was phenomenal in his role as he batted cautiously before going for massive hits against the West Indies bowling attack.

The 37-year-old Karthik started slow as he managed to score just 17 runs in his first 12 deliveries, but then he smashed sensational 24 runs at a strike rate of 342.85 in the last 7 balls of his innings. He was flawless while batting with Ravichandran Ashwin as he added 52 runs in just 25 balls with the off-spinner.

Karthik’s comeback to the Indian time has been a center table discussion for a while now and it doesn’t seem to stop anytime as he is just climbing high above with match-winning performances.

Here’s a look at how twitter reacted to his blazing knock against Windies in first T20I:

Karthik’s batting was a treat to eyes for all cricket fans and they didn’t miss any opportunity in appreciating his performance. The fans congratulated him in various ways on Twitter and here’s our pick of the lot :

For his match winning performance, he was awarded with “Player of the Match" Award.

India captain Rohit Sharma was the top-scorer in Tarouba with 64 off 44 balls. While he stood firm on the pitch, he didn’t get much help from the other end as India’s top order failed to produce a good show with bat.

Suryakumar Yadav was promoted as an opener but couldn’t contribute much as he went back to pavilion at just 24 runs off 16 balls. A lot of hopes were on the young batters but Shreyas Iyer (0 off 4), Rishabh Pant Pant ( 14 off 12) and Hardik Pandya (1 off 3) didn’t perform well. That is when Karthik showcased his skills and took India to 190/6 in 20 overs.

While chasing 191, Windies faced a top-notch action from Indian spinners as they ruled the roost when the hosts came out to bat on the same pitch. Arshdeep Singh, R Ashwin and Ravi Bishnoi took two apiece and took India to an easy win.

India will now take on West Indies in the second T20I on August 1 (Monday) at Warner Park Stadium, Basseterre.

