'What a Guy': Anushka Sharma Reacts to Virat Kohli's Sensational Hundred against Sri Lanka in 3rd ODI

Anushka Sharma was absolutely elated after her husband Virat Kohli slammed a match-winning century against Sri Lanka on Sunday at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. The former India skipper showcased his supreme batting skills to bring up his century in just 86 balls. Anushka shared a heartfelt note on her Instagram stories after Kohli recorded his 46th ODI ton.

Anushka shared a photo of her TV screen which showed Kohli raising his bat and looking up towards the sky after reaching the three-digit mark against the reigning Asia Cup champions. “What a guy, what an inning played," Anushka wrote while praising Kohli’s sensational performance. The post also features a sticker that read, ‘Sabaash’

The century not only guided India to register a whitewash against Sri Lanka in ODIs but it also helped Virat Kohli script multiple records. Kohli’s latest century turned out to be his 21st ODI ton on home soil and with this, he managed to surpass Sachin Tendulkar’s tally of 20. Overall, Kohli is currently just four ODI centuries away from overtaking Master Blaster’s record.

The three-match ODI series proved to be a memorable outing for Virat Kohli. The star India batter was adjudged Man of the Series after bagging 283 runs. Kohli scored his 45th ODI century in the opening encounter of the series against Sri Lanka.

In the final fixture of the series, Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill forged a solid partnership of 131 to guide India to a mammoth total of 390. Gill also exhibited a brilliant show with the bat to clinch his second ODI century. Kohli, on the other hand, remained unbeaten after scoring 166 runs in just 110 balls. His blistering knock comprised 13 boundaries and eight sixes. Kohli, during his fabulous innings, also emerged as the fifth-highest run-scorer in the history of ODI cricket. The 34-year-old currently has 12754 runs under his belt in the fifty-over format.

Team India’s brilliance was not limited to batting only. The Rohit Sharma-led side replicated a scintillating show in the bowling as well to bundle out Sri Lanka for a paltry total of 73. And with this, India managed to record the largest margin of triumph in ODIs- 317.

