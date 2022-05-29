What A Spell Captain: Cricket Fraternity Hails Hardik Pandya After Sensational Bowling vs RR in IPL 2022 Final

Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya produced a stellar spell against Rajasthan Royals in the final of IPL 2022 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Sunday. The flamboyant all-rounder took the responsibility of taking wickets on his own shoulder in the big-ticket finale. He claimed three big wickets of Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson and Shimron Hetmyer to restrict Rajasthan Royals to a below-par score of 130/9 in 20 overs.

Pandya introduced himself into the attack in the ninth over when Rajasthan Royals stars Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson were building a partnership together. The 28-year-old dismissed Samson in his first over as the RR skipper failed to execute the pull shot and got caught by R Sai Kishore. Buttler, who has been in imperious form this season, also failed to tackle Pandya and became his second victim. While on the final ball of his spell, he got the better of Hetmyer as the short balls did the trick once again for Pandya.

Several former cricketers heaped huge praise on Pandya for his sensational spell in the big-ticket finale.

Sanjay Manjrekar, who is very vocal about his opinions, said that “Talent koot koot ke bhara hai is bande mein. Hardik Pandya take a bow!"

While veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh was also impressed with Hardik the bowler who stole the show on Sunday night.

“HARDIK the BOWLER is back .. what a spell captain @hardikpandya7 @gujarat_titans," he tweeted.

Hardik finished his brilliant spell with figures of 3/17 off his four overs, while Rashid Khan (1/18) also delivered yet again on the big stage to put their team on course for a title in its debut season.

Yashasvi Jaiswal began by playing seven dot balls before clearing Mohammed Shami over mid-off for a boundary, followed by an emphatic lofted drive over cover for six. He went on to hook Yash Dayal for a six over long-leg, but the left-arm pacer struck on the very next ball, cramping the left-hander for room and miscuing the pull to deep square leg.

Despite the Jaiswal blitz, Gujarat kept Rajasthan on a tight leash in power-play, with Lockie Ferguson bowling the fastest ball of the tournament with a wide yorker going past a circumspect Buttler’s bat. After Rashid Khan didn’t leak any boundary in his first two overs, including getting some turn from his googly, Buttler made full use of the width from Ferguson to smash back-to-back boundaries.

However, after Hardik’s introduction into the attack, Rajasthan Royals kept losing wickets at regular intervals and were struggling to score big runs.

