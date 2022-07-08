Hardik Pandya’s power show with the bat and ball led India beat England by 50 runs in Southampton on Thursday. In the first match of the three-match series, Pandya was stunning as he went to score his maiden T20 international half-century off 30 balls as India scored 198-8.

Pandya’s bowling attack also dismantled the English side as he managed 4-33 in his four overs. With Pandya being the centre of the show, England managed to score only 148 in their unimpressive run chase.

After Pandya’s stunning performance, his fans and the cricket fraternity have not missed any chance in praising him all over on Twitter.

For his man-of-the-match innings, ICC and BCCI went onto Twitter to give highlights of his spectacular performance and congratulate for his show.

The cricket fraternity also went ahead to praise him. Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer called him “a star."

While Pandya’s fans were celebrating his performance, there were a few who congratulated him in some iconic ways. Here’s our pick of the lot.

Hardik Pandya’s 51 run innings included six boundaries and one maximum. With his bowling, he first sent David Malan to dugout and then took Liam Livingstone’s important wicket. He also took Sam Curran and Jason Roy’s wicket, which helped India to restrict the English side from chasing the total.

After the Thursday’s win, Rohit Sharma became the first-ever captain to record 13 consecutive victories in T20I history. Apart from Pandya, Deepak Hooda and Suryakumar Yadav were also decent in their performance with 33 and 39 respectively.

Debutant Arshdeep Singh also impressed cricket fans as he managed to take two wickets by giving 18 runs in 3.3 overs. Along with him, Yuzvendra Chahal also took two wickets, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Harshal Patel got their hands on one wicket each.

Moving ahead in the game, all eyes will be on Hardik Pandya on July 9, 2022 (Saturday) as India will lock horns with England in the second of three-match T20I series.

