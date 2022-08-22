'What About Virat’s Future?': Here's What Shahid Afridi Replied to a Fan's Question on Twitter

Asia Cup 2022 is set to kick off this weekend and the fans are eagerly waiting for the extravagant face-off on Sunday in Dubai in which arch-rivals India and Pakistan will lock horns. Both teams will play against each other for the first time since last year’s T20 World Cup clash that was held at the same venue. All eyes will be on Virat Kohli as he will return to action after more than a month-long break. The former Indian skipper last featured in the England tour after which he has been away from the field.

According to several media reports, Kohli had requested the selectors not to consider him for the West Indies tour. Several other seniors were also rested for the ODIs in the Caribbean, but they were back for the 5-match T20Is. However, Kohli was one of the absentees in the series along with premium pacer Jasprit Bumrah.

Advertisement

ALSO READ | ‘Pretty Hateful’: Dhanashree Verma Opens up on ‘Hurtful’ Rumours About Separation From Yuzvendra Chahal

The ace Indian batter, who has been under the scanner for the slump in his form, will look to start afresh against Pakistan on Sunday. The last time when India played Pakistan in Dubai, he top-scored with a 49-ball 57. But unfortunately, his efforts went in vain as Babar Azam & Co defeated the Men in Blue by a huge margin of 10 wickets. Moreover, it was India’s first ever defeat to Pakistan in a cricket world cup game.

But the stage is set again and ahead of the much-anticipated face-off, former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi has made a big remark on Kohli’s comeback.

Advertisement

During a question-answer session on Twitter, the former all-rounder was asked about Virat’s future in the game. In reply, Afridi said, “It’s in his own hands."

In another tweet, a fan pointed out the fact that Kohli hasn’t scored a century for more than 1000 days now. Afridi replied, “Bare players ka mushkil waqt me hi pata chalta hai (Only tough times can unearth the big players)."

Advertisement

It’s pretty clear that the excitement levels of cricket fans across both nations are already high as they eagerly wait for the summit clash. Meanwhile, both teams have suffered major setbacks before the tournament. While India will miss their premier pacer in Jasprit Bumrah due to an injury, Pakistan will also participate without their ace speedster Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Advertisement

The PCB has confirmed that the left-arm quick has suffered a knee injury in the last Test against Sri Lanka in Galle and will undergo rehabilitation so as to regain fitness prior to the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here