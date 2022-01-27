'What Did You See in KL Rahul as Captaincy Material?'-Former India Cricketer Says India Shouldn't Have Lost 0-3

With India losing 0-3 in South Africa, questions are being asked of KL Rahul and his captaincy instincts. A number of players have made it clear that they want someone like Rohit Sharma to take over from KL as soon as possible as the former’s captaincy left a lot of things desired. Now, former India cricketer Manoj Tiwary has publicly expressed his apprehensions regarding KL Rahul’s captaincy, saying that no one can groom a player for captaincy as you are either born from it or without it.

“What did you see in Rahul as captaincy material?" Suddenly, they’re saying that they’re grooming him as a future captain. I don’t understand how you can “groom" a captain. A person is either a born leader or he isn’t. Captaincy comes naturally, it’s an inbuilt quality. Grooming a captain is possible, but the process will take a long time. It will take a player around 20 to 25 games to learn about decision-making, but even then success will not be guaranteed. See, every international match is important for India." Tiwary told Sportskeeda.

KL Rahul’s captaincy stint with Punjab Kings was also less than ordinary with the team finishing in the bottom half twice in successive years. Tiwary, who made his India debut on 2007-08 Australia tour, said that India shouldn’t have lost the ODI series 0-3 provided the kind of players the team had.

“Considering the kind of players we had, we shouldn’t have lost the ODI series 0-3. A few wrong decisions cost us the series. I’m not blaming Rahul for his captaincy, but I’m disappointed with the selectors, who should identify leadership skills in a player rather than “grooming" a captain. That’s why I want to ask the selectors what they saw in Rahul to make him the captain of India." he added

