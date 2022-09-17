'What Else Do You Need'- Ravi Shastri Reacts on Sunil Gavaskar's Hardik Pandya Remark

All-rounder Hardik Pandya is one of the key players of the Indian cricket team. Often his skills and batting style is appreciated by former international cricketers and one among them is former India coach Ravi Shastri.

Quite a few times in the past, Shastri has openly presented his views about Pandya. He earlier credited Pandya as the ‘best T20 all-rounder in the world’. Once again, Shastri reiterated his earlier take on Pandya when he was asked for his reaction on former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar’s comment on Pandya.

In a recent interview with Sports Tak, Gavaskar had backed Pandya to be India’s match-winner at the World Cup and compared him with Shastri. Gavaskar said that Pandya can emulate Shastri’s exploits from the 1985 World Championship of cricket which saw the former India all-rounder score 182 runs in five matches – including five fifties and eight wickets.

Gavaskar said, “Yes, I think he could possibly do what Ravi Shastri did in 1985 where Ravi was the outstanding performer with both bat and ball in the entire tournament. Some good catches as well. Hardik Pandya is capable of doing that."

Reacting to this, Shastri told Sports Tak, “I have already tweeted and posted on Instagram that he is the No. 1 all-rounder in this format of the game. What else do you need? I had said it two weeks back. What else is there to add or subtract? XYZ can say whatever they want… everyone is entitled to his opinion. My view is clear, which is what I tweeted a couple of weeks ago."

Hardik Pandya is one of the finest all-rounders in the cricket world. He has been playing international cricket from the last six years and he is currently enjoying the best of his career.

In 2018, he picked up an injury during the match against Pakistan in Asia Cup. After that he went through a downfall but ever since his return to cricket in IPL 2022, he has not put a foot wrong.

He took the leadership responsibility of Gujarat Titans and guided the side to clinch their maiden IPL title in debut season. Further, he starred in international series, playing many memorable knocks and bowling match-winning spells. Ahead of the T20 World Cup, Pandya is one of the best bets of India.

