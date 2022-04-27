'What …How?': Ben Stokes Baffled at Dubious Decision in County Championship

A dubious decision by an umpire during the ongoing County Championship has left England allrounder Ben Stokes shocked and confused. The incident occured during a Division 1 game between Kent and Hampshire wherein the umpire seems to have wrongly adjudged a batter caught despite the ball apparently missing the bat before going into the fielder’s hands.

The video of the dismissal has left the cricketing world divided with people pointing out the gap between the ball and bat right before the catch. The victim was Jordan Cox batting from Kent’s team.

In the 80th over of Kent’s second innings, offspinner Felix Organ bowled to Cox who was batting on 64. The delivery was full-length, and the ball landed outside off stump and Cox tackled it with his foot. The ball hit the pads and fell into the hands of the short-leg fielder Joe Weatherly after deflection.

Cox raised his bat making sure that the ball won’t get any part of it. To his surprise, the on-field umpire declared the batter out and raised his index finger.

The video of the event was shared by the LV Insurance County Championship’s official Twitter handle showing the umpire declaring the batter out.

The video soon went viral soon after it was shared and has gained more than 1200 likes, 85 retweets and 178 quote tweets.

Stokes was amongst the people who were shocked with the decision.

While retweeting the video, Stokes wrote, “What… … .how Nope."

Cricketer Sam Billings, who is in India for IPL 2022, also expressed his disappointment with the umpire and wrote “Seriously…"

Hampshire won the match by 51 runs and an innings. Kent scored 305 runs in the first innings with the help of Daniel Bell-Drummond who knocked 149 runs.

Hampshire, declared their innings at 652/6, with a lead of 347 runs.

Kent tried their best but were all out for 296, giving the win to Hampshire by 51 runs and an innings.

