'What Should I Comment?': Virat Kohli's Childhood Coach 'Shocked' Over Communication Gap Statement

Virat Kohli’s blockbuster press conference, in which he spoke about having no prior communication with the BCCI on getting removed as ODI captain, has left his childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma absolutely shocked.

Before leaving for South Africa, the Indian Test captain addressed a presser and opened up on his sacking. He said, “I was contacted one-and-a-half hours before the selection meeting on December 8 for the Test series. There was no prior communication to me at all from when I announced the T20I captaincy decision until the eighth (of December) where, as I said, I got a call one-and-a-half hours before the selection meeting."

>ALSO READ | BCCI Adapts a ‘Go-Slow Policy’ on Virat Kohli Saga With Test Series Round The Corner: Sources

Advertisement

Speaking with India News, Sharma expressed his disappointment over BCCI’s decision to remove Kohli for the captaincy duties in ODIs.

“This is definitely shocking and this is news to me as well that Virat Kohli said something like this in the press conference. What should I comment, about why it has happened and why such a thing should not have happened," Rajkumar Sharma said.

“I would not like to comment too much on this. I will only want to say that they are the authority and whatever decision they have taken, they would have taken it thoughtfully and my statement about this does not hold any significance, whether they have done right or wrong," he added.

>ALSO READ | PAK vs WI: Mohammad Rizwan Becomes 1st Batter to Score 2,000 T20 Runs in a Calendar Year

Sharma further opined that the communication between Kohli and BCCI President Sourav Ganguly is ‘unusual’, stating that there should be transparency.

Advertisement

“This is something unusual I have heard, I didn’t see Virat’s press conference as well. This communication gap should not have happened. According to me, there should be transparency between them and I don’t know why this has happened or why such a communication gap was there," he said.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here