'What Virat Kohli Can do is Cut Short The Negativity': Pragyan Ojha Advises Former India Captain

Former India spinner Pragyan Ojha has suggested that Virat Kohli should leave the excess baggage back in England after a forgettable tour. Kohli has been going through a rough patch with the bat and things went worse for him on the England tour. In the rescheduled fifth Test he scored 11 and 20. While he managed to get 12 runs off two T20Is he played, it continued in the ODIs where he scored 16 and 17 in the last two ODIs.

The batting maverick has been under scrutiny for his underwhelming show with the bat and he has been rested for the upcoming white-ball tour of the West Indies.

Ojha said that team management has backed him and to return to form which is a big thing for any player to get such clarity from the head coach and the captain.

“As a friend, I would suggest that Kohli should leave the excess baggage back in England. There is clarity that the coach, captain and team are backing him and depend on him. That is a big thing. Even in world cricket, a lot of big names have backed him, stating that it’s just a phase and he will come out of it," Ojha told Cricbuzz.

He further said that Kohli should cut short the negativity and start afresh after the tour.

“He is going through a bad phase. What he can do is cut short the negativity. Whatever happened in England and whatever disappointments he went through, he needs to leave it back there and start afresh," he added.

The batting maverick is likely to stay back in the UK and spend some time off with his family, after the third ODI.

While former pacer RP Singh said that Kohli looked solid at the start in the third ODI but a good ball from Reece Topley got the better of him.

“Yes, his runs are not coming, but he got a good ball today (Sunday). He did not play a bad shot. He was playing strokes along the ground and taking singles. But it often happens that when you are in bad form, you keep getting those good deliveries. The ball left him after pitching. It wasn’t as if he was chasing it," Singh said.

