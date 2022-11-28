'Whatever Decision They Take...': Gautam Gambhir Responds After Pakistan Threatens to Withdraw From ODI WC in India

With Pakistan repeatedly threatening to boycott the 2023 ODI World Cup in India, it remains uncertain whether the 1992 champions will indeed be a part of the showpiece event next year. Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Ramiz Raja has recently given an interview where he talked about adopting ‘aggressive approach’ after BCCI general secretary Jay Shah said Indian team will not be travelling to Pakistan for the Asia Cup next year.

Aside from statements from PCB and its chief, no official decision has been taken so far but the war of words has started. Now, former India opener Gautam Gambhir has chimed in but has given a measured response saying the two boards will have to work it out together and arrive at a collective decision.

“This is the decision of BCCI and PCB. Whatever decision they take, they will take it together," he Gambhir told news agency ANI.

Raja told Urdu News that Pakistan has beaten Indian team twice in one year and called for the improvement of Pakistan cricket.

“If Pakistan don’t take part in the World Cup scheduled in India next year, who will watch it? We have a clear stand: If the Indian team comes here then we will go for the World Cup. If they don’t come then they can play the World Cup without us. We will adopt an aggressive approach. Our team is showing performance. I’ve always said we need to improve the economy of Pakistan cricket, and that can only happen when we perform well. In the 2021 T20 World Cup, we beat India. We beat India in the T20 Asia Cup. In one year, the Pakistan cricket team defeated a billion-dollar economy team twice," Raja had said.

However, responding to the comments, Thakur, a former BCCI president, pointed out that India is a major player in the world of sports and no country can overlook them.

“Wait for the right time. India is a major power in the world of sports and no country can overlook India," Thakur told ANI.

