Whatever I am Today Wouldn't Have Been Possible Without Virat Kohli: Mohammed Siraj

Virat Kohli’s tenure as India and RCB captain has ended but his legacy stays intact. Under his leadership, India turned into a force to reckon with in the fast-bowling department. The former skipper brought a fitness revolution to the team which also helped the Indian pacers to unleash their best performances. In red-ball cricket, India produced several memorable performances courtesy of their fast bowlers. Kohli backed his pace unit in every situation as Jasprit Bumrah turned into an unstoppable force, while Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma regained their best of forms in red-ball. While in the final stage of his captaincy, Kohli backed his RCB teammate Mohammed Siraj in the Indian team and turn him into a world-class bowler by backing him during his tough times.

Recently, Siraj opened up on how Kohli showed support to him when he was going through a rough patch in the IPL for RCB.

Advertisement

“In 2018 I had my worst year in terms of performance for RCB. Had it been any other franchise, I would have probably been released. Any other team would have dropped me but Virat showed support and retained me. The entire credit goes to Virat bhai. Whatever I am today – the confidence in my bowling and everything – it wouldn’t have been possible without Virat," Siraj said.

The 28-year-old didn’t have the best of time with the ball in RCB from 2018 to 2020 as he leaked the runs over 8.5 economy rate during those seasons. However, Kohli and RCB continued to show their support in the fast bowler and it worked in their favour during last season where Siraj led the RCB bowling attack and picked 11 wickets in 15 matches at an economy rate of 6.78.

The premier pacer further heaped praises on his captain and said his energy boosts the confidence of every bowler in the field.

Advertisement

“A captain like him is very important for bowlers. Virat’s energy on the field is such that if a fast bowler is seeking energy to bowl, he just needs to look at him. Even if a bowler’s energy level drops, all he needs to do is just look at Virat Kohli and the way he marshals his troops. It will come back. He is very different and unique," Siraj added.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here