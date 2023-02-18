'What's Going On Here': Ravichandran Ashwin's Strange Celebration With Shami Leaves Internet In Splits

Ravichandran Ashwin hogged the limelight on day one of the second Test against Australia. He picked up three wickets on the opening day but it was not Ashwin’s on-field excellence only that helped him make headlines. The off-spinner’s strange style of celebration during the Australia innings now seems to have left the internet in splits.

The incident took place during the 75th over after Mohammad Shami dismissed Nathan Lyon. The Australia spinner failed to read Shami’s full-length delivery as the ball went on to hit the stumps. As Indian cricketers huddled together to celebrate the dismissal, Aswhin came from behind and twisted Shami’s ears.

Shami, quite unsurprisingly, was baffled by Ashwin’s act but the duo eventually shared a laugh. Needless to say, Ashwin’s peculiar celebration style soon triggered a buzz. The official Twitter handle of Cricket Australia also shared a video of the incident. “What’s going on here then," read the caption.

Fans hilariously reacted to the post. A Twitter user jokingly suggested that Ravichandran Ashwin was, “Trying some bowling skills."

Another person wrote, “Ashwin to Shami- How on earth Aussies could reach 240-plus total on doctored pitch like this, according to Fox news and other Australian media."

“A cryptic message to Australians," read a comment.

Another fan wrote, “Looks like Ashwin starting the machine."

One person cheekily commented, “’Doctoring’ to make him pitch-perfect."

Legendary India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar, who was present in the commentary box, also came up with a brilliant response to Ashwin’s gesture. “I think if you ask Ashwin a bit later he would say that he was practicing another kind of delivery," Gavaskar said.

Coming back to on-field events, Ravichandran Ashwin emerged as just the second Indian bowler to claim 100 Test wickets against Australia. Anil Kumble is the only other Indian bowler who has 100 or more wickets under his belt against the Aussies in Tests. Ashwin bagged three wickets on Day One of the second Test against the Pat Cummins-led side. Mohammad Sham scalped four wickets as the Aussies were bowled out for 263 in the first innings.

