'What's my Legacy?': Sourav Ganguly Leaves it For Public to Judge His Tenure as BCCI President

Sourav Ganguly is not yet ready to judge is own tenure as the BCCI president but has left it out for the public to asses how he fared. The former India captain was formally elected as the board president in October 2019 and the majority of his reign has coincided with the covid pandemic.

Organising international tours, successfully hosting teams and ensuring IPL went ahead despite the covid challenges would certainly rank among Ganguly’s biggest achievements as the president.

Not that it was devoid of any controversy with the alleged fall-out with Virat Kohli recently being at the top of the list. Kohli publicly countered Ganguly following his sacking as the ODI captain following which reports emerged that the board president wanted to issue the star batter a showcause notice.

“What’s my legacy? Well, I won’t be able to tell it now. Let’s see what happens. It is up to you all to judge my legacy, it is what it is. But it has been under tough circumstances due to Covid-19 over the last two years. The pandemic has wreaked havoc all over the world and we are fortunate that we could still manage to get a majority of cricket done," Ganguly told Sportstar.

With Ganguly at the helm, Rahul Dravid as the head coach of men’s team and VVS Laxman leading the National Cricket Academy, the former stalwarts have teamed up together only this time in managerial roles to chart the future course Indian cricket. So naturally, the expectations are high.

“We have put everything in place," Ganguly said. “Laxman and Rahul work together. There are coaches who work alongside them. The U-19 coaches, too, work with the NCA and some of them are currently with the team in the World Cup. The new NCA facility is being built, the construction will start probably this month. It will take 18 months to finish. Everything has been put in place."

