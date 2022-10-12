'What's The Point of Having Best Car in The World, When You Leave it in Garage': Brett Lee on India T20 WC Squad

Australia pacer Brett Lee feels Team India has made a mistake by not picking Umran Malik in the T20 World Cup squad. The young Jammu and Kashmir pacer grabbed the limelight in IPL 2021 and 2022 for his express pace as he clocked 150kph at regular intervals in the T20 tournament. Umran also got a chance to make his debut this year on Ireland tour where he failed to create a big impact and was dropped from the squad. The pace sensational has been part of India A set-up as the selectors want him to get ready for the big stage.

Lee, who is regarded as one of the fastest bowlers to play the game, suggested that Umran should have been selected in the T20 WC squad in Australia where the conditions are expected to provide pace and bounce for the pacers.

Advertisement

Exclusive | Virat Kohli is More on The Field, Rohit Sharma Involved in Lot of Team Meetings: Corey Anderson

“Umran Malik is bowling at 150 km per hour. I mean when you have the best car in the world, and you leave it in the garage, then what’s the point of having that car? Umran Malik should have been picked in the Indian squad for the World Cup," Lee told Khaleej Times.

The veteran Australia pacer said that the batters struggle to face 140kph in Aussies conditions and then there is Umran who can clock 150kph but will not be playing in World Cup.

“Yes, he is young, yes, he is raw, but he bowls at 150 kmph, so get him in the team, get him to Australia where the ball flies through. It’s different when you have a guy bowling at 140 kmph and a guy who is bowling at 150 kmph," he added.

Exclusive | ‘If Rohit Does Rohit, India Will Win More Matches in T20 World Cup’ - Corey Anderson

Advertisement

Lee further talked about how Jasprit Bumrah’s absence is going to affect the Indian team at the mega ICC event and pressure will now be on Bhuvneshwar Kumar to get the job done.

“The fact is that Jasprit Bumrah suffered the back injury, it’s huge blow to India’s chances (at the World Cup). I am not saying they can’t do it. They are a wonderful side, but a strong Indian side is the side that has Jasprit Bumrah. That would put pressure on guys like Bhuvneshwar Kumar," he added Lee.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here