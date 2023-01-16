'When a Player Doesn't Feel Safe.....'-Former India Batter Says Management Must Address Player Insecurity

Former India cricketer Robin Uthappa has said that constant chop and change breeds insecurity in the team and the management must address this issue if they want to break the ICC trophy drought in the future.

Citing the example of Kuldeep Yadav, who was recently dropped in the second Test match against Bangladesh despite being named Man of the Match, Uthappa said this sends ‘wrong message’ to individuals which ultimately leads to poor performance.

Rohit Sharma-led Team India are bracing for the home ODI World Cup which kicks off in October. This tournament will be a great opportunity for the Men in Blue to break the trophy drought. India last won an ICC trophy back in 2013 when they beat England to lift the Champions Trophy.

Uthappa added that management must give a sense of security to the players.

“I think there is a lack of sense of security among the players in the team. There have been constant changes in the team for a long time, when a player does not feel safe, he always remains with the mindset of saving his place in the team," he told PTI in an exclusive.

“I think it is important to give a sense of security to the players. What we are seeing is, for the last few years, too many changes are going on. And in crucial matches, their performance dips because they are not sure of their place in (the) team for the next match."

Several players like Avesh Khana and Kuldeep Bishnoi no longer feature in selector’s radar despite some of them representing India in the home bilateral series against South Africa recently in October.

Uthappa, who had represented India in n 46 ODIs and 13 T20Is, chose to end his time playing in the country to participate in the budding overseas T20 leagues. Following his retirement, he was roped in by the Dubai Capitals for the inaugural UAE-based International League T20 (ILT20).

Opening up about his decision to retire and participate in the ongoing ILT20, Uthappa said:

“I am thrilled to be playing competitive cricket for the first time in six months. It’s (ILT20) a good tournament. Some of the world’s best players are playing here."

“This is the BCCI’s rule (India players have to retire from all forms of cricket played in the country and seek an NOC from the BCCI to play abroad). We do not make the rules but we have to follow them. I had to make a decision, so I took the decision to retire (from Indian cricket)," he added.

