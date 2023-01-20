'When Amol is Your Mumbai Coach, Why Did he Need his Father': Mumbai Chief Selector Lashes Out at Sarfaraz Khan

Sarfaraz Khan has landed in hot waters after speaking his heart out to the media following his non-selection for the first two Australia Tests. Despite scoring more than 900 runs in the past Ranji Trophy seasons, the Mumbai batter couldn’t make it into the Indian Test squad. The dejected youngster opened up in front of the media, revealing the conversation with BCCI chief selector Chetan Sharma and his promise of giving a call-up for the last year’s Bangladesh tour.

Also Read: Axar Patel Turns 29: Top 5 Bowling Spells of the Indian All-rounder

Advertisement

Reacting to Sarfaraz’s revelation, Mumbai’s former captain and current selector Milind Rege stated that the youngster should focus on scoring run instead of expressing his disappointment on public platforms.

“Keep performing but making ridiculous comments won’t help matters. Sarfaraz should refrain from making comments against his [India] selection. His job is to score runs. He has to concentrate on his batting," Rege told Mid-Day.

“Sarfaraz has been in tremendous form, there is no question about it. But there has to be a place in the [Indian Test team] batting line-up. His form is incomparable and unbelievable. Wherever there is an opportunity I think he will get his chance. But right now, where is the place?" he added.

Rege further drew a comparison between Sarfaraz and Mumbai’s coach Amol Mazumdar. Considered as one of the greatest batters in the Indian domestic circuit, Mazumdar never got a national call-up despite scoring more than 11,000 runs in first-class cricket. with the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, VVS Laxman and Sourav Ganguly forming a formidable batting line-up, Muzumdar could never earn his India cap.

Also Read: Cricket News Daily Wrap, January 19: Ravindra Jadeja Returns to Nets, MCC Issues Clarification on Law 38.3

Advertisement

“When Amol is your Mumbai coach, why did he need his father [Naushad Khan] to coach him. I read a quote in a Marathi newspaper that he had called his father to coach him [in Delhi]. When a man like Amol, who scored more than 11,000 First-Class runs is a Mumbai coach, Sarfaraz should look at Amol’s plight and carry on with the game. Amol scored plenty of runs, but he was never selected because there was no place in the national side," Rege pointed out.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here