When Asked Who is Better Between Him and Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar Said This

Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli are two prolific batters of India. They have constantly been compared with each other in terms of their batting skills. Even though Virat has said, on multiple occasions, that the comparison is not fair, fans and experts continue to debate as to who is the better batter between the two. In a chat with Graham Bensinger, when Sachin was asked to pick the better batter between him and Kohli, the former Indian cricketer gave a superb response.

During the rapid-fire session, Bensinger gave him two options and he had to pick one, while Golf was his first preference as compared to Racquetball, Sachin picked Lionel Messi over Ronaldo stating, “Messi is more my type." The third question for Sachin was to pick the better batter between him and Virat, to which he replied, “How about having both of us in one team."

Earlier, in an interview on Breakfast with Champions, when Kohli was asked whether he is better than Sachin, the former Indian skipper had stated that it was because of Sachin that he started playing cricket, and he is the most complete batter the game has seen. Kohli opined that it is not fair to compare Sachin with the current crop of cricketers.

“You can only compare those who are worthy of the comparison. You are comparing me to someone because of whom I started playing cricket in the first place. I stand no chance in terms of skill level," Kohli said.

The bond Sachin and Kohli have is truly admirable. While Kohli is never tired of praising how great Sachin is and his contribution to the sport, the latter has always backed Kohli through the ups and downs of his career. Sachin has always been impressed with Kohli’s hunger for scoring runs and winning matches. Many don’t know that post the win of 2011 World Cup, >Kohli had gifted Sachin a sacred thread, which was given by his late father.

Kohli’s gesture had brought tears to Sachin’s eyes but the latter refused to take as it belonged to Kohli’s father and he was the one who should have kept it.

