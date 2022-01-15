‘…When Australians Were Caught on Camera’: Gilchrist Recalls Sandpapergate After Kohli’s Stump Mic Episode

Virat Kohli venting out his agony on South African broadcasters through stump mic has become one of the hottest issues in the cricketing world. A hawk-eye prediction, that showed an unusual bounce of the ball, gave Dean Elgar a life on the third day of the Cape Town Test but it left the Indian camp fuming.

Besides the Indian skipper, the likes of spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal began to slam SuperSport – the official broadcaster of the series – right away and their words were clearly heard on the stump mic.

>India vs South Africa: Full Coverage | Photos | Schedule | Results

Advertisement

The repulsive action of the Indian players wasn’t welcomed by the experts. Several pundits condemned the act while some even demanded punishment. Former Australia players Adam Gilchrist and Shane Warne were recent to express their views on the episode. The former wicketkeeper-batter said Kohli’s anger was ‘brewing’ and seemed a bit ‘premediated’.

“That accusation there I am interested in Warnie; this seems a bit premeditated. This has been building or brewing and it has got to a breaking point. That accusation about filming teams shining the ball I am assuming it goes all the way back to that very ground when the Australians were caught out on camera," said Gilchrist.

>ALSO READ | India Tour of South Africa 2021-22: Indian Team’s Reports Card

Warne asserted that the delivery looked like hitting the stumps and there is no way ‘it’s going over’. However, the spin legend added that sometimes emotions do ‘overflow’.

“Look it is an interesting one, I am not sure that should be happening from a captain of an international team. But sometimes frustration overflows, you just get so frustrated and that’s why I said I wonder if that has happened three or four times through the series, and that was like okay that is enough now we can’t have it anymore," said Warne.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here