When Bails Hit Balls: Bizarre Incident Leaves David Warner In A Lot of Pain | WATCH

Australia beat Sri Lanka by ten wickets in the first Test match at Galle. And with this, they made the first move in the two-match Test series and must be proud with their performance especially after losing the five-match ODI series 3-2.

Spinner Nathan Lyon starred with a match haul of nine wickets as Australia wrapped up the opening Test on Friday with a crushing victory over Sri Lanka before lunch on the third day. The hosts were bundled out for 113 in their second innings allowing the Australians to seal a 10-wicket victory in their first over back at the crease in Galle.

Meanwhile, something interesting had happened as Travis Head produced a stunning delivery. The ball pitched outside off went onto clean the stumps, leaving the batsman Lasith Embuldeniya in some sort of shock. Standing at slips, David Warner was also taken aback as went onto take the catch as the ball had flown in the air after crashing the stumps. Nonetheless, the bails flew and hit his private parts—balls to be precise!

As a result, he fell onto the ground with excruciating pain, and later on saw the funny side of it as he started laughing. The whole Australian side joined him as they realised what had happened. The wicket celebration happened later. Watch the video

Lyon, whose five-for helped bowl out Sri Lanka for 212 in the first innings, and fellow spinner Travis Head took four wickets each to send the hosts packing before the morning was over.

It was a huge victory for Australia, who suffered a 3-0 whitewash in Sri Lanka on their last tour in 2016.

“Amazing win. Turning up this morning I didn’t think it was going to happen that fast," skipper Pat Cummins said.

“Really proud of the squad. It’s really foreign conditions for us."

